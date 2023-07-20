This Rare Pink Dolphin Will Make You Rub Your Eyes Twice

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie marketing is taking the world by storm, painting everything pink. Now, it seems even nature is joining in on the fun. A remarkable video was recently re-shared on Twitter, featuring a rare pink dolphin spotted in the Gulf of Mexico, just off the coast of Louisiana.

Rare pink dolphin spotted in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana. So beautiful. #MarineLife #wildlife 🎥 by Thurman Gustin pic.twitter.com/ZQXw98AWRq — Brad Bo 🇺🇸 (@BradBeauregardJ) July 19, 2023

According to a report by CBS, the original video was posted on Facebook by Thurman Gustin, a seasoned fisherman who has been casting his line along a river in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, for over two decades. Last week, Gustin had an extraordinary encounter when he spotted two rare pink dolphins swimming in the waters.

Gustin managed to capture one of the dolphins on video as it emerged from the waves. He shared his astonishment, mentioning that while dolphins are a common sight in the area, this pink one was truly a surprising find. The news outlet further reported that the sighting stands as one of his most memorable wildlife experiences, and Gustin revealed that there were several other pink dolphins swimming alongside the one he recorded.

Experts at World Wildlife Fund have identified this special creature as the Amazon River dolphin, also known as boto or the pink river dolphin. They inhabit freshwater regions, predominantly found in the Amazon and Orinoco River basins in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, and a few other locations. Though they are relatively abundant in population, certain factors, such as dams disrupting their habitats and pollution in rivers and lakes, have classified them as vulnerable in specific areas.

CBS report further highlighted that this particular pink dolphin spotted by Gustin may be none other than Southern Louisiana’s very own famous dolphin, Pinky. Pinky first made headlines in 2007 when she was first seen in the Calcasieu River which is the same area where Gustin had his remarkable encounter. Pinky is probably an albino dolphin, which is apparent by her reddish blood vessels and eyes, which denote a lack of pigment, according to geneticist and scientist Greg Barsh, who earlier spoke with National Geographic.

The report adds that Pinky has since gained quite a following, with thousands of followers on her own Facebook page, where people from all over share their own sightings of this unique creature. The dolphin spotted by Gustin could also be a member of Pinky’s family as she has been previously seen with a calf.