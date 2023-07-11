This Recreated Version Of Shankar Mahadevan's Breathless Takes Internet By Storm

Shankar Mahadevan’s Breathless has captivated fans for decades with its fast-paced and challenging lyrics. Many have attempted the song but very few have succeeded. It seems we have a winner. A viral video has introduced us to a true winner who has flawlessly mastered the song. Ejaz Haider, the talented singer, has left social media users in awe of his remarkable skills. Ejaz perfectly sings in one breath and that too without missing a beat. His impressive rendition has garnered widespread attention and the video has garnered over 1 million views.

His performance has left everyone stunned and social media users cannot stop admiring his talent.

Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “Breathless sung effortlessly,” another stated, “Dude increased the oxygen level in the atmosphere by 4.99 per cent. Cheers.”

Another wrote, “You won sir.”

A user shared, “Gana ye gaa raha hai sans meri ruk rahi hai. (He is singing the song, but my breath is stopping).”

For those not aware, the song was part of an album titled Breathless, which was released in 1998. Shankar Mahadevan collaborated with lyricist Javed Akhtar to create this iconic song. The two artists later came together to release a second part of the song titled Breathless Reprise.

Last year in July, another rendition of Shankar Mahadevan’s Breathless during a reality show caught the attention of viewers. A contestant named Swaraag Keerthan performed the song on the show called Sridevi Drama Company. A clip of his performance was shared on Instagram and it quickly went viral.

A user wrote, “Ganna Aisa banao ki char log nahin 400 pushtein lag jaaye aisa banane mein. (Create a song in such a way that it takes 400 generations to make it).”

Another wrote, “Hats off to this man. Lit performance.”

“Bro entered God mode,” a comment read.

Another shared, “How many of you were actually waiting for him to take a breath? Amazing talent.”

One more wrote, “I paused the video so he can breathe.”

Since its upload last year, the video has garnered an astounding 10 million views.