This Reunion Of Leopard Cub With Mother Is Tale Of Pure Love

In a truly heartwarming display, a 45-day-old male leopard cub was successfully reunited with its mother near Chas village located near Manchar Forest Range in Pune, Maharashtra. The reunion was made possible by the collaborative efforts of Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department. This heartening incident has managed to put smiles on the faces of many, giving us a glimpse of a world where humans and wildlife can coexist harmoniously.

The story unfolded when earlier this week a leopard cub was found near an onion storage house. The villagers wasted no time in reporting the incident to the forest department. Forest officials promptly responded and safely rescued the young cub, ensuring its well-being.

Once in their care, the cub was taken to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar, which is operated by Wildlife SOS. There, a veterinary team conducted a thorough examination and determined that the cub was an incredibly young male, approximately 1.5 months old.

Dr Akhilesh Dhage, the Veterinary Officer at Wildlife SOS, explained that they had noticed that “the cub was alert but a little dehydrated.” He added explaining that the possible reason could be attributed to the current monsoon weather conditions, with the rains causing a drop in temperature.

The team provided necessary hydration therapy to the cub to improve its health.

After receiving the required treatment and being deemed fit to return to its natural habitat, preparations were made for the cub’s reunion with its mother. On the same evening, the team carefully brought the cub back to the location where it was found. They set up special cameras to capture the moment. After a while, the mother leopard was seen approaching the area and picking up her baby carefully to go to a safer location.

The Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, Kartick Satyanarayan, said he was glad of their partnership with the Forest Department. He mentioned that since 2009, Wildlife SOS has worked with the Forest Department to bring back more than 100 leopard cubs to their families. He also said that the quick action of the villagers in reporting such incidents shows that the workshops and programs by Wildlife SOS have made a positive difference in people’s awareness.