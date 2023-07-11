This Robbery Ends With A Sorry And Instagram Exchange

A recent theft that took place in California has grabbed public attention due to an unexpected outcome. This story is about a theft at Manhattan Beach, taking an unexpected turn when the perpetrator built an unlikely friendship with his victim during the heist. Surprisingly, the armed robber was driving the victim to an ATM to withdraw cash when the two decided to reunite after the robbery. Furthermore, the gunman also drove the victim back to the location where they initially met.

According to a statement released by the Manhattan Beach Police Department, the victim was walking down Rosecrans Avenue on July 2 when an armed male suspect approached him. While brandishing a silver pistol, the thief demanded money from the victim. In contrast, the victim informed the gunman that he only had a cell phone and an ATM card with him. The thief then asked the victim to get into his car and drive him to an ATM.

Subsequently, the suspect drove the victim back to their first meeting place and let him out of the car after he had taken money from the ATM. Before the victim could walk away, the thief explained his financial obligations while keeping the man’s phone and cash. “The suspect was apologetic to the victim and told the victim he had “bills to pay” and would return his cell phone to him tomorrow. The victim provided the suspect with his Instagram handle so they could be in touch. The suspect drove away in an unknown direction,” according to the police department in a press release.

The authorities have now provided a description of the suspect in an effort to locate and arrest him. A dark completion man in his 20s who is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, as per the police department. When the incident took place, the suspect was donning a black beanie and a hooded sweatshirt with a red pattern on the front.

Reports further state that the suspect got into a ‘four-door dark-coloured sedan’ and drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.