This Russian Cat Is As Tall As A 4-Year-Old, We Are Not Joking

Yulia Minina, a resident of Russia, had an unexpected surprise when she bought what she thought was a little innocent cat, only to see it grow into a massive feline. Amazed by the cat’s size, which she states to be as big as her four-year-old daughter, Yulina regularly shares videos of her gigantic cat on Instagram.

In a video, the Maine Coon cat named Kefir displays its intelligence by standing on its hind legs and reaching for the door handle. The cat then rushes outside to bask in the sun, stretching its long limbs before finding relaxation in the garden. The cat relaxes under the sun and later plays in the grass.

The caption of the video says, “Tanks are not afraid of dirt. The Yard is our favourite family location. Not a day without the street; not a day without the help of the coolest tools. Ps: The video is only a small part of all the entertainment of Cafe and a small part of my favourite assistant’s cleanliness." Watch the video of the huge furry companion here:

Since being posted on June 4, the clip has garnered 144K views. People are stunned to witness the size of the cat.

One of the Instagram users stated, “What an awesome Kitty. I thought my 25 lb Mason (Moose) was large he stands up & looks over the table to see what we’re eating…..but…Kefir has got him beat hands down."

Another person added, “That’s a totally awesome cat. I really didn’t know that house cats could get that big and he seems to have a calm and gentle demeanor. I think he’s just gorgeous. I hadn’t heard of Maine coone’s until I saw them on the internet, but I don’t think they’re good for apartments they probably need more space but I’d consider having one." “Yes, he’s big and beautiful,” read a comment.

Another video reveals moments of Yulina Minina’s daughter and Kefir spending quality time together inside the house. The duo forms an adorable and loving bond, cherishing their precious moments together. At first, her daughter and the cat can be seen playing in the kitchen. As the video goes forward, the duo is relaxing on the couch and watching a movie together. Watch the video here.

What are your thoughts about this huge cat?