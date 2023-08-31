This Saree-Clad Woman Has Wowed Internet With Her Somersault, Watch Viral Video

With the popularity of social media, people are now utilising various platforms to exhibit their skills. This encompasses a wide spectrum, from dance and singing videos to innovative street food combinations and beyond. Within this array, people also share their videos showcasing daring stunts. You’ve likely come across the term ‘somersault’ — an acrobatic move in which an individual rotates head over heels mid-air or on the ground, concluding by landing on their feet. A woman performed a somersault and is making rounds on the internet. What’s truly astonishing is she performs it all while wearing a saree.

The video was shared by Instagram user Misha Sharma. She can be observed standing at a height while leaping from an elevated platform. Adorned in a red saree paired with a black sleeveless blouse, Misha accessorised her ensemble with sneakers. She kept her tresses open. As the video progresses, she executes a flawless rotation mid-air. Misha concludes her somersault with a breathtaking landing, showcasing exceptional skill and control.

Misha Sharma wrote in her caption, “Aap yeh video kahan se dekh rahe ho?” which translates to “Where are you watching this video from?”.

Take a look at the video of the woman performing a somersault wearing a saree here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISHA SHARMA 🇮🇳 (@mishaa_official_)

Since being posted on August 23, the video has received more than 2.43 lakh views. Further, many Instagram users appreciated her skill in the comments section. One of them wrote, “Great dear”. Another user said, “So awesome.” Several fans also mentioned the places from where they were watching the video. One of them wrote, “Jaipur”. While another wrote, “Alwar City Rajasthan.” One user wrote commented, “Uttar Pradesh Meerut”.

A few months back, a YouTube video garnered widespread attention in which a man performed Somersault underwater. The footage begins with the diver named Florian Dagoury engaging in underwater warm-up exercises amidst the azure waters of a swimming pool. Following a brief period of stretching, he readies himself for a leisurely underwater jog. Displaying remarkable poise and an exceptional ability to control his breath, the free diver flawlessly executes a somersault underwater, executing a seamless 360-degree rotation.

However, Florian’s prowess doesn’t end there. Following the remarkable somersault, he proceeds to perform a trio of mid-water flips. Demonstrating remarkable precision to avoid contact with the pool’s surface, the skilled diver accomplishes three rapid and impressive flips, showcasing his adeptness. Upon completion of this feat, he triumphantly raises his hands and punctuates the achievement with a fist gesture, before elegantly ascending to the water’s surface.