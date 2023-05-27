This Selfie Video Is Trending For All The Wrong Reasons

We all want to get that perfect picture. Don’t we? And, things get all the more serious during the wedding season. If you are among those who can go off track for that perfect frame, the video is for you. It opens to a woman who is posing for the lens. A few frames later, a child unintentionally enters the frame. What happened next didn’t go down well with the people. The woman slaps the little one and pushes him. We can see the kid crying.

The entire episode has sparked debate on social media.

A user wrote, “This is their true nature. Feel sorry for the kids whose mothers are so cruel."

Another commented, Cruel and humiliating, that lady must be reprimanded."

“How is this funny? She slapped a child in public? She should be prosecuted legally," a social media user wrote.

A user asked, “Bhai selfie khud li jaati hai ,konsi class se ho?”

Earlier, a viral video captured an incident in which a woman residing in a Noida housing society repeatedly slapped a security guard. The video was shared with the text, “Woman Professor Sutapa Das slaps and abuses the security guard for the delay in opening the gate in Cleo County society in Noida sector 121; Case registered and arrested”.

The incident generated a wide range of responses from social media users, with many expressing their disapproval towards the woman’s action of slapping the guard.

“A case was filed against her on Saturday itself and she was arrested. Since the offense is bailable, she was granted bail. According to what we have learnt, she was angry because the guard did not open the gate quick enough when she was entering the colony,” Vijay Kumar, SHO, Phase-3 police station was quoted as saying by the publication.