This Sensational Remix Of Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan's Songs Is For You

The Bollywood industry is no stranger to iconic duos and none have captured the hearts of fans quite like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Known for their close friendship and treating each other’s families as their own, Shah Rukh and Salman share a bond that goes beyond the silver screen. Recently, a video remix featuring their popular songs has taken the Internet by storm. Created by a fan page dedicated to SRK, the video combines Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Swag Se Swagat, resulting in an explosive fusion that has already garnered over 600,000 views on Instagram.

The editing and seamless blend of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Swag Se Swagat have struck a chord with fans across the world. The comment section is flooded with heart, fire and love emojis, reflecting the overwhelming passion and adoration of the fans.

Excited for the face-off, a user wrote, “Ready for Tiger v/s Pathaan.” “Best two legends,” another comment reads. Appreciating the remix, a user wrote, “What a cool mix Pathaan and tiger.”

Another individual exclaimed, “How good is this? My God!” Yet another person expressed disbelief, stating, “No way, this masterpiece exists.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the two iconic actors of Bollywood, had previously shared the screen in the 1995 film Karan Arjun. However, fans were delighted when YRF finally brought them together again in Pathaan, where Salman made a special cameo appearance alongside Shah Rukh. This reunion created a lot of excitement among their fans. The anticipation is high as Shah Rukh will return the favour by appearing in Tiger 3.

On the work front, Salman Khan has an exciting lineup of movies, including Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, Tiger vs Pathaan, followed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, No Entry 2 and Kick 2.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is set to appear in Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, alongside Taapsee Pannu.