This Smartwatch Measures Your Temperature 24 Hours a Day

This fall will see the launch of the first smartwatch capable of monitoring the wearer’s body temperature 24 hours a day. Far from being a gimmick, this device could be of use to people with various health conditions, as well as athletes and professionals in certain sectors.

French health-focused smart device manufacturer Withings has unveiled its new ScanWatch range, capable of measuring body temperature 24/7 — a major first. Until now, this function has been somewhat limited in smart devices. The benchmark in the smartwatch market, the Apple Watch, for example, only measures the wearer’s temperature at night, as part of its sleep monitoring function. However, having permanent access to a body temperature reading via a smartwatch can be a valuable aid for many people.

When on the wrist, the watch’s sensors will continuously measure body temperature, day and night, as well as variations in heart rate, breathing rate and sleep cycles. Menstrual cycles can also be tracked and logged directly on the smartwatch.

This new temperature monitoring function is not insignificant, since many people might need to keep an eye on their body temperature. This is particularly true of people suffering from chronic or autoimmune diseases, as well as endocrine disorders such as diabetes or hypothyroidism. Generally speaking, it can also be useful for any frail elderly person. In their case, any sudden change in temperature could lead to complications.

In addition to those with medical conditions, continuous temperature measurement could prove useful for people who regularly engage in strenuous physical activity, as well as for those who work in extreme conditions, whether in very hot or very cold locations.

The ScanWatch Light and ScanWatch 2 will be available in October 2023, priced from US$249.95 and US$349.95 respectively.