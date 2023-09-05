This Spanish Man Lived In A Cave House For 12 Years And Then One Day…

Many of us dream of building a cosy nest, somewhere away from the city’s chaos and humdrum. A Spanish man turned this dream into a reality, but his peaceful life couldn’t be sustained. According to a Daily Star report, this man (whose name has not been revealed) made a seaside cave on the Spanish island of Formentera near Ibiza. He had been living in his makeshift home inside the cave for the past 12 years. But he broke the illegal camping rule, made by the Department of Environmental Management. An official from the police and the Regional Ministry of Territory received a tip-off about this criminal activity. The authorities first confirmed whether the tip was true or just a rumour. They found that it was true. That’s when they ordered the man to move his stuff out of the cave. The authorities have given this man just a couple of days to pack his belongings and leave the cave.

The man reportedly had the best time of his life in these 12 years. He had every comfort available inside the cave that was needed to make his life easy. He had crafted a table made from old crates and two beds, one of which was made up of a mattress, slung across a couple of hammocks. Hammocks are swinging couches or beds, usually made of netting or canvas and slung by cords. This man had also utilised a suspended bucket to make a shower. The cave even had a lot of mosquito nets. He lived a nice life till the Formentera Council brought his world tumbling down. They have discovered a load of rubbish inside the cave. Now, as per the orders, the man is required to clean this mess as well, otherwise, he has to face the repercussions.

Social media users felt that the man had been subjected to unfair treatment as he didn’t cause any environmental harm. Another user wrote that the council has no right over the caves in Spain.