This Statue On banks Of Chambal River In Kota Vanishes When Viewed From The Front

There is a statue in Rajasthan’s Kota on the banks of Chambal river that can be seen only from the sides, but not from the front. Isn’t it unbelievable? Let us tell you more about this statue. This engineering marvel is not an optical illusion, but a true feat of craftsmanship.

After 6 months of painstaking efforts, this masterpiece has been erected as the part of the Chambal River Front development project, which is now at its final stage.

The Yogiraj Mudra idol stands out for its remarkable feature. It seems to vanish when you approach it from the front and appears only when viewed from the sides. The statue is in the form of a young man in the middle of his yoga practice. This unique artwork, made entirely from stainless steel plates, holds a special surprise for visitors.

The plates have been arranged in such a way that from the front, the statue appears to be invisible, adding to the enigmatic allure of this already captivating work of art. With an impressive height of 25 feet and width of 26 feet, this statue weighs 15,000 kilograms. Its creation and installation came at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore.

There have been unique statues made around the world. One such statue is The Thinker in Paris. The Thinker by Auguste Rodin is a stunning bronze sculpture depicting a larger-than-life male figure, seated on a rock and lost in thought, with his hand supporting his chin. The statue is perched atop a stone pedestal, surrounded by a lush garden and a museum that beckons you to explore its treasures. Visiting this iconic landmark is the perfect way to spend a day out with your family, as it offers something for everyone - whether you’re an art enthusiast, a nature lover or simply seeking a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

