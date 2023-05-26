This 'Stinkiest' Fruit In The World Is Also The Most Expensive; Know The Reason

Fruits usually are something that we associate with a pleasant smell and taste. There are varieties of fruits in the market and each of them has a particular flavour. But have you heard about a fruit that stinks? Yes, there exists a fruit called Durian. It is considered the stinkiest fruit in the world. Although the fruit is known for its bad smell it is still, considered the “king of fruits" by many.

Durian is famous in Southeast Asia and it looks similar to jackfruit. It is green in colour and is covered with sharp spikes on its outer surface. From inside, this fruit is yellow. It has a soft pulpy texture, just like a ripe jackfruit. Due to its pungent smell, it has been banned in certain public places in the countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong. But in some places like China, it is considered a delicacy and is overly priced.

According to a scientific study, it has been revealed that 44 chemical compounds produce a strong smell in Durian. Out of these, three compounds are such that they have been found for the first time in a natural product. Researchers say that this fruit contains compounds also found in honey, roasted onions, sulfur, caramel, soup seasoning, rotten eggs, rotten cabbage and rotten fruits, and hence, it stinks so much.

According to some reports, durian fruit is quite expensive. A report claimed that a pair of durian fruit was sold in Indonesia in 2019 at Rs 70,000. It should be noted here that it tastes better than its smell. According to a report, a person who consumed it said that it’s got a sweet vanilla cream taste, topped with a savoury garlic flavour. Another one compared it to cream cheese, with a flavour that is between savoury and sweet. They said its flesh is thick, custardy and pulpy.