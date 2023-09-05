This Surprise Performance For Groom On BLACKPINK's Pink Venom Is A Must-Watch

Weddings are beautiful celebrations of love and unity, where friends and family gather to witness the union of two people. Among the many traditions and customs, there’s a growing trend of friends surprising the bride and groom with special performances. Such acts are not just a display of talent but also a heartfelt expression of love and celebration. In a recent video that is taking the internet by storm, wedding guests received an extraordinary surprise as the bride’s friends delivered a captivating dance performance dedicated to the groom, set to the electrifying beat of the Pink Venom song by BLACKPINK.

As the groom sat on a chair on the stage, the bride’s four friends, impeccably dressed in suits, took their positions in front of him. What followed was nothing short of spectacular— a synchronised dance performance that exuded energy, enthusiasm, and pure joy.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betty Who (@bettywho)

The group flawlessly executed the choreography for Pink Venom, and their expressions were on point. Their performance garnered enthusiastic cheers and applause from the wedding guests.

The magic of this surprise dance didn’t remain confined to the wedding venue. The video of the performance was shared on Instagram by musician BettyWho, who also tagged American singer Scott Hoying and choreographer couple Austin and Marideth in the post. The caption read, “When your friend asks you to surprise his brand new husband at their wedding with a BLACKPINK dance".

The video quickly gained traction on social media, captivating the hearts of viewers far and wide. The comments section was flooded with expressions of awe and admiration. One user even expressed the desire for an extended version of the dance. Another comment highlighted the groom’s adorable reactions. “When is the concert movie of this wedding coming out?" read another comment. One more said, “You killed that choreo."

A significant part of what made this performance truly exceptional was the choice of music – Pink Venom by BLACKPINK. It is one of the most popular South Korean girl groups and has been making waves in the music industry with its electrifying songs. Pink Venom is a song from their album BORN PINK which was released in 2022. Being the second audio track in the album, Pink Venom came out on August 19, 2022. For the next two weeks, Pink Venom stayed at the number-one spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart, becoming the first number-one hit by a girl group.

Last month, in August 2023, Pink Venom received four nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The final results of the awards are to be released on September 13.