This Take-along TV Fits into its Own Suitcase

Just as many people can’t do without their smartphone on vacation, some find it hard to part with their TV set. But they’ll be pleased to know that it will soon be possible to take along a portable TV contained in its own suitcase, for enjoying shows or playing video games at the campground, the beach or on a boat.

The South Korean manufacturer LG is behind this strange innovation, which sees a 27-inch LED touchscreen fitted into a dedicated case, like a small suitcase. This all-in-one device is thus a versatile source of entertainment, as it can be carried along and enjoyed anywhere.

This surprising device has been designed to entertain in any environment. Indeed, once the case is open, the screen can easily be raised, turned, tilted and even swiveled into portrait mode or positioned flat like a giant tablet. Meanwhile, the built-in speaker automatically adjusts to the screen’s position.

The idea is to be able to enjoy social media and watch your favorite shows on a decent-sized screen wherever you are, with all the relevant hardware packed into a single case. With this invention, viewing video content is no longer confined to the home or to a smartphone screen when on the move.

The StanbyME Go is, of course, WiFi and Bluetooth compatible, so you can enjoy all your favorite shows. It also supports AirPlay and works with both iOS and Android devices, for screen sharing and access to streaming platforms.

The device retails for $1,000 in the US.