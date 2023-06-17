This Therapy Cat Makes Air Travel 'Purrfectly' Relaxing

There’s something serene about flying a staggering feet above the earth’s surface, the scenic view of the clouds can have a calming effect on people. But this exact same phenomenon also evokes fear in the minds of many. The fright of flying induces feelings of intense anxiety before or during travelling on a plane, helicopter, or other kinds of aircraft. To help people with Aerophobia, this US airline has hired a new cat in their Wag Brigade.

For those unaware, the Wag Brigade is a team of certified therapy animals hired by airlines to delight passengers and make travelling an enjoyable experience for them. Now, a cat has become the newest employee of the San Francisco International Airport who will assist in calming down nervous flyers. Identified to be Duke Ellington Morris, the cat allows people to pet him when feeling anxious.

The San Francisco International Airport also confirmed the cute addition of the employee on Twitter alongside his photo. The feline was seen donning a pilot’s hat and a shirt collar in the professional picture. “Purrlease welcome our newest Wag Brigade member, Duke Ellington Morris,” read the announcement. Take a look at it here:

The piece of light-hearted news has left cat lovers utterly delighted. One user commented, “He couldn’t be more handsome or purrrfect.”

According to a report by the Independent, it was in 2010 when the cat was rescued by the SPCA when he was just a kitten. Duke was later adopted by a five-year-old who had the feline certified as a therapy animal. The cat is currently 14 years old as he gets recruited to fulfill his duty.

Meanwhile, the fear of flying in people is more common than people assume it to be. It is deemed completely normal. While there’s no steadfast way to overcome the fright, there are certain practices that can help people. It includes distracting yourself by watching videos, consulting medical advice, and being open to the cabin crew about your anxiety. It is also suggested that watching videos of flying planes, listening to the audio of turbulence, or merely witnessing planes take off in real life can help build resistance to the fear.