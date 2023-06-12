This Thirsty Camel Story Has An Unexpected Hero, Smiles Guaranteed

Camels, known as the kings of the desert, are renowned for their exceptional ability to survive for without water for an extended period. However, even these resilient creatures are also affected by the scorching heat wave. In a video, a camel is seen completely drained with its body depleted of water. The intense heat, reaching temperatures of around 55 degrees Celsius, had taken its toll on the animal. It was at this critical moment that a compassionate truck driver stumbled upon the camel, desperately in need of water. A heartwarming video of the incident, capturing a truly remarkable moment of compassion and heroism.

In this captivating clip, the truck driver emerges as an unlikely saviour as he comes to the rescue of a severely dehydrated camel. The exhausted animal had reached a desperate state by the roadside. Without hesitation, the man extended a bottle of water to the camel. The transformation was astonishing as the camel’s energy levels surged, clearly revived by the replenishment of its vital fluids.

The video is posted by twitter handle by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. He captioned the video stating, “Drained by the heat, the camel was few minutes away from passing out. Kind driver gives water & revives it. We are experiencing unexpected heat waves. Your few drops of water can save the lives of animals. Be compassionate to our fellow travelers.”

Watch the video here:

The video got viral with more than 140k views and a barrage of comments.

A user said, “Good kind and rare gesture. Sir Expect the unexpected. In summer, heatwaves are bound to happen and temperature bound to hit 50 C easily and even soar beyond in arid regions. Please make provisions at vantage points.”

While another user thanked the man for his kind gesture, “Thank you kind Hearted Gentleman.”

One user discussed about saving water and said, “This should be shown to all the people washing their cars under running water and tanker fellows with leaky tanks. It’s only then we understand the need for clean potable water.”

Many have praised the man for his remarkable act of saving the animal’s life, citing it as proof that humanity still thrives.