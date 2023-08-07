This Throwback Picture Of Ritesh Agarwal From Early Days Of OYO Comes With A Trivia

Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OYO, shared a throwback picture from the business’ early days on Twitter. In the picture, Ritesh can be seen posing with the front office manager of one of his early partner properties. Accompanying the picture, he recounted a tale from nearly a decade ago, offering insight into customer interaction during OYO’s “early years".

“Throwback to 2013/14, in front of our third property in Gurgaon with the front office manager. I don’t exactly remember who I was on a call with but most likely it was a customer trying to book a hotel at 12 am in the night since our website had crashed,” the enterprenuer wrote in the tweet accompanying the photo.

Ritesh further revealed that in the initial phases of OYO, his contact number was inadvertently listed on the customer care page. “Oh, the memories! Back in the early years of OYO, my number was even listed on the customer care page. It’s incredible to see how far we’ve come since then," he added.

Soon after the tweet surfaced online, social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions. Some individuals commended Ritesh Agarwal for his remarkable journey while others were inspired by his hard work and determination.

“I’m always inspired by your hardworking and motivating and that’s so memorable moments in the young first generation of entrepreneurs, you are one of the legends of Bissam Cuttack Ritesh Sir," a user commented.

“The real hustle. Wasn’t everything just a little cooler - everything you did had a tangible result. Now it goes through layers and layer," a reply read.

“Incredible start-up story, you’ve made it, website doesn’t crash anymore ! Stay proud Bhai," wrote another person.

Relating to Ritesh Agarwal’s story, many Twitter user shared their business experiences and desires. A person commented, “I, unfortunately, failed that wave. That era was about bringing businesses online. I too tried my hands building a tool listing gyms, salons & other services online with video walkthroughs of places & aggregated reviews but I failed due to non-compatible co-founders. Biggest regret."

Since its posting, the tweet has resonated widely, amassing an impressive 1.1 million views with 11.7 thousand likes.

Meanwhile, OYO has recently revealed its plans to incorporate an additional 500 hotels in preparation for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India, scheduled to start on October 5.