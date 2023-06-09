This Throwback Video of SRK And Aryan Khan Playing Together is The Cutest Thing on Internet Today

A throwback video which has currently gone viral is that of Shah Rukh Khan and a very young Aryan Khan. In the adorable video, Aryan can be seen sitting on his shoulders as the actor teaches him a trick. He is also being assisted by someone in the entire process. The video has been uploaded by Faridoon Shahryar on Twitter as he has deemed it to be the “cutest” video of the duo.

In the video, Aryan can be seen having fun with his father. “Bicep on this angle. Now take this hand behind my head,” says SRK as he guides his son. But who knew he would not leave him? While SRK can be seen laughing and trying to get rid of his hand, Aryan presses it harder. The fun time between the father-son duo has netizens in complete awe.

Here is the viral video:

Since being uploaded, it has gathered over 29K views. “Strongest son always has a best friend - His dad,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “They are the bestest buddies since childhood… sabse acche dost… not just father and son… way more than that… The best father in the world.”

Meanwhile, Aryan is working on his directorial debut which is reportedly titled ‘Stardom’. If a recent report by E-Times is to be believed, the shooting for Aryan Khan’s debut OTT project began on June 2. The announcement of his debut series, which is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, was made back in December 2022. The title ‘Stardom’ reflects the central theme of the show. Basically, it delves into the world of the Indian film industry and explores the meaning of stardom. It will be a 6 episodic series.