Home » Viral » This Toilet-Themed Chocolate Dessert Will Make You Sick
2-MIN READ

This Toilet-Themed Chocolate Dessert Will Make You Sick

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 16:45 IST

Delhi, India

The name of the dessert has also sparked controversy over religious connotations. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The video shows a group of customers at the restaurant enthusiastically grabbing their spoons to dive headfirst into this rather unusual dessert presentation.

Imagine that you’re dining at a popular and sophisticated eatery. You’ve enjoyed a delightful meal, and now it’s time for dessert. But instead of a typical dessert presentation, your server arrives at your table wielding a familiar white-porcelain dish. Yes, you read that right – a toilet-themed vessel. But it gets better (or worse, depending on your perspective). The server then lifts the lid of this porcelain commode, revealing what can only be described as a splattering of chocolate ice cream, resembling the aftermath of a gastrointestinal adventure gone awry. Now, is dessert still tempting for you?

Well, at least it was for the diners at Gordos, a quaint restaurant located in Holon, just south of Tel Aviv, Israel. After being served the last course of their meal in a white commode-like dish, the group awaiting the dessert didn’t flinch. Instead, they enthusiastically grab their spoons and dive headfirst into this rather unusual dessert presentation, sharing laughter as they licked the ‘toilet bowl’ clean. It’s a scene that’s equal parts bizarre and entertaining, and it’s taken the internet by storm. However, many people are not very pleased with the restaurant’s creativity.

Watch the video here:

After the culinary twist that caught the internet’s attention, this Israeli restaurant has found itself in the middle of controversy and backlash. Social media erupted with a mix of amusement and revulsion. One commenter, clearly taken aback, asked, “And people eat this?" Another, who claimed to be a regular patron of Gordos, expressed their shock.

New York Times reported that controversy also brewed over the dessert’s name, “Third House of S – – t." Some believed it might be a reference to the Third Temple in Jewish tradition, a sacred concept for many. This perceived link led to heated discussions online, with critics arguing that using such a name for a dessert could be interpreted as a lack of respect for the religious beliefs held by a significant portion of the country’s population.

However, Gordos is not the first restaurant to present their food in this way for an unusual dining experience. Across the globe, restaurants have embraced eccentricity as part of their charm. For instance, the famous Modern Toilet cafe chain in Taiwan, which serves delicacies like ‘Golden Poop’, which is a brown curry to ‘Constipation - noodles with soybean paste. All these food items are presented in – you guessed it – toilet-themed containers.

As the debate over dining in toilets rages on, one thing is for sure: when it comes to the world of gastronomy, expect the unexpected, and be prepared to both laugh and cringe in equal measure.

