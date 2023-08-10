This Turtle’s Visit To Gym Is The Cutest Things On The Internet Today

It was a regular day at a gym in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. Until an unexpected visitor decided to ruin the peace of the gym’s manager Nikki Baker. In an interesting turn of events, a turtle was seen breaking into the gym premise, through a slightly parted garage door. Thankfully, there was no one present inside, otherwise, the invasion would have created a commotion among the gym-goers and the reptile might have gotten trampled. The video was captured on CCTV footage.

According to a report by WSVN, the incident happened at the Iron Knight Gym in Florida. The turtle was seen crawling outside the exercise facility before it sneaked its way inside. Upon entering, the turtle was seen roaming aimlessly inside the gym premise, moving through the equipment, and training machines as if casually taking a stroll inside. Check out the video here:

The turtle caught the eye of the manager who engaged in a hilarious mini-workout with the animal. She followed the turtle so as not to lose sight of the reptile. Initially unable to find out how to shoo the cute invader, Nikki appeared to get an idea. She was seen bringing a towel and attempting to wrap the cloth around it but failing miserably due to its swift movements. She then resorted to gently coaxing the animal outside the gym facility quite patiently with the help of the towel. And as if following the orders, the turtle too departed, presumably to embark on another invasion.

“It’s a turtle. I don’t know if I should pick you up; I don’t want you to snap at me. And I don’t want to hurt you. You always think turtles are slow, but no, this guy was going,” revealed Nikki Baker, as quoted by WSVN.

What would you have done if you too had a little meet-and-greet with a turtle at the gym?