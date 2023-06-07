This Twitter Thread on Food Items With 'Zero Haters' Will Leave You Drooling

With evolving times, one thing that is massively gaining momentum is fusion food. You can see people experimenting with traditional dishes in order to create something worthwhile. While most people would love to stick to the old, traditional dishes, there are also people who love experimenting. Some of these dishes are a hit and some are a miss. Then comes food items that need no experimentation and are just everyone’s favourite.

Be it your basic dosa with chutney, or some hot steamy chicken momos with red spicy garlic chutney, pav bhaji with butter dripping or some good old biryani with tender chicken pieces: some dishes have no replacement and are loved by all.

Now, a Twitter thread which is currently going viral asks people to put forth food items with zero haters. While some are uploading images, others are putting forward a list. “Chilli paneer, Paneer butter masala, Handi paneer, Chicken biryani, Veg biryani, Chicken butter masala, Chole bhature, Aloo Paratha, Gobhi Paratha , Sada Paratha, Kadai paneer, Shahi paneer, Muttar paneer, Tawa paneer, Malai kopta, and Methi paneer” listed a Twitter user.

Here are a few responses:

Name a food with zero haters.I'll go first pic.twitter.com/FaQU9tNB2h — Trisha (@Sochtee_hai) June 5, 2023

Food for everyone who's low on cash, hosteller, when mumma doesn't wanna cook, 3am meals pic.twitter.com/FD6huTD5te— Shivani (@shivani_yaar) June 6, 2023

For Nepali people it will be momo. pic.twitter.com/tmFg1C4YOr— Saroj Regmi (@sarojregmi200) June 5, 2023

no one in their right minds can hate golgappe / panipuri < 3 https://t.co/swGXn4FoN2 pic.twitter.com/J3E5bRzy3b— sania (@urfavsnia) June 6, 2023

Name a food with zero haters.I think we can all agree on this. https://t.co/X12q5P3xU0 pic.twitter.com/APdhhNyYUb — - (@vijeta_ramnath) June 5, 2023

People are surely very particular about their food. Which one is your favourite?