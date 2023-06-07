CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » This Twitter Thread on Food Items With 'Zero Haters' Will Leave You Drooling
2-MIN READ

This Twitter Thread on Food Items With 'Zero Haters' Will Leave You Drooling

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 11:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter Thread on Food Items With 'Zero Haters'. (Image: news18)

Twitter Thread on Food Items With 'Zero Haters'. (Image: news18)

Indian Twitter lists food items with zero haters and the list is too long.

With evolving times, one thing that is massively gaining momentum is fusion food. You can see people experimenting with traditional dishes in order to create something worthwhile. While most people would love to stick to the old, traditional dishes, there are also people who love experimenting. Some of these dishes are a hit and some are a miss. Then comes food items that need no experimentation and are just everyone’s favourite.

Be it your basic dosa with chutney, or some hot steamy chicken momos with red spicy garlic chutney, pav bhaji with butter dripping or some good old biryani with tender chicken pieces: some dishes have no replacement and are loved by all.

Also Read: Student Caught Using ChatGPT For Homework, He Forgot To…

Now, a Twitter thread which is currently going viral asks people to put forth food items with zero haters. While some are uploading images, others are putting forward a list. “Chilli paneer, Paneer butter masala, Handi paneer, Chicken biryani, Veg biryani, Chicken butter masala, Chole bhature, Aloo Paratha, Gobhi Paratha , Sada Paratha, Kadai paneer, Shahi paneer, Muttar paneer, Tawa paneer, Malai kopta, and Methi paneer” listed a Twitter user.

Here are a few responses:

top videos

    Also Read: Viral Video: Sonu Nigam Perfectly Mimicking Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu in Old Clip Amuses Fans

    People are surely very particular about their food. Which one is your favourite?

    Tags:
    1. twitter thread
    2. food
    first published:June 07, 2023, 11:38 IST
    last updated:June 07, 2023, 11:38 IST