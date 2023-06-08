This Twitter Thread on 'Iconic' Dharma Moments is a Treat For All Bollywood Fans

Karan Johar’s production house ‘Dharma’ has given us several great films over all these years. More than these films, there are a few moments that capture a place in our heart and then it’s hard to let go. Be it Poo’s entry in ‘Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham’, or Anjali and Rahul’s reunion in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, SRK’s cameo in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ or Rahul and Aman’s unbeatable chemistry in ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho,’ all of these moments have a special place in our heart.

Elaborating on the same, the official Twitter handle of Dharma productions took to the micro blogging site and asked its fans: “Tell us a Dharma moment that’ll never stop being ICONIC!”

Just this, and the tweet was flooded with answers. People shared clips and GIFs from their favourite moments: Have a look:

the moment that made me fall in Love with you baby @iamsrk https://t.co/YMQrXOeU4C pic.twitter.com/WE0Zb7View— srksnagma (@srksnagma) June 7, 2023

The fact that #ShahRukhKhan's entry on a helicopter, and #JayaBachchan's telepathic welcome will always remain iconic in the Dharma universe..Gonna keep aside how they showed Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire (England) as Raichand mansion in Delhi!#KabhiKhushiKabhieGham #K3G https://t.co/XhlvXv9dm0 pic.twitter.com/X1vxxPf3w0 — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) June 7, 2023

The whole film of Agneepath. Every scene is iconic! pic.twitter.com/NebuLRGvwc— Ashok Singh (@ashoksingh68) June 7, 2023

Which is your favourite?

