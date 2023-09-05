This UK Man With 'Stomach In Chest' Has Not Breathed Properly In 72 Years

A man in the UK has spent 72 years of his life being constantly out of breath. He was diagnosed with a severed phrenic nerve which means his major respiratory muscle is damaged and he must undergo major keyhole surgery to improve his lung capacity. According to The Mirror, the man is named Ken Prout and he has struggled to breathe properly for most of his life.

Ken has even served in the Royal Air Force and has a condition known as paralysis of the diaphragm which means that he has a mass between the abdomen and the chest. In Channel 5’s new series Surgeons: A Matter Of Life Or Death Tonight, Ken shared that he was a little bit nervous and had not hit the panic button yet. “I don’t think I had an option, to be honest, I think we’ve reached the point with this where the quality of life is really restricted with the condition I’ve got," Ken said before his operation.

The surgeon in this case is Dr Hazim Fallouh from the University Hospitals Birmingham. Surgeon Fallouh explained that Ken seemed to have managed all of his with the condition and the diaphragm is a mass of sheet between the abdomen and chest which has two functions. One it helps the lung to fill with air and the second one is that it will keep the abdominal organ in place.

In Ken’s case, half of his diaphragm isn’t working which made “his stomach move up in the chest". If food doesn’t drain well he starts vomiting and he is losing a lot of weight due to this. In this condition, usually, a patient tends to have a lot of breathlessness but Ken has quite a big deal of it and he seems to have coped with that all of his life. The extensive surgery would restore some of that function.

In the series, Ken shared that the surgery was an opportunity to give him some quality of life back. The teaser clip of the series showed that Dr Hazim Fallouh came across a problem that put the operation to a standstill and Ken’s life at risk. He discovered that Ken’s diaphragm was dangerously thin and he might not be able to survive the procedure.

The operations depicted in the show take place at University Hospitals Birmingham where some of the most skilled doctors in the UK work to save lives every day.