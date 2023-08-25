This UK Woman Is Travelling The World For Free, Thanks To Social Media

There has always been something appealing and enigmatic about travelling the world, and a lot of people wish they did it for a living. In fact, in recent years, the term ‘globe trotter’ has gained traction, appearing in ‘about me’ columns of social media handles. We all want to be one, but many of us lack the monetary resources to be able to fulfil our dreams of travelling far and wide. What if we told you that a London-based woman has been living this dream of travelling the world and that too free of cost? This 30-year-old woman named Melly Myers explores different parts of the world and does not need to dish out money for either plane fares or hotel bookings. Wondering how she is able to lead this life? Let us explain.

According to a Daily Star report, Melly Myers used to work as an events manager at the Hilton hotel chain. Things were going seamlessly until the Covid-19 pandemic arrived and the tourism and hospitality sector was the worst hit for almost 2 years. A lot of hotels were downsized. Melly was one of many who lost their jobs. Motivated by friends, she became a social media influencer.

Melly, who has also dabbled in acting, used her free time to work on growing her follower base, which now stands at an incredible 66,000 on Instagram. At the time, Melly was “gutted" to have lost her job with the hotelier brand, but she picked herself up by the bootstraps and started working. At the National Social Media Awards, she won Best Content Creator 2022 and even received free cruises on Virgin Voyage.

The social media star now collaborates with Trending Travel, a tour operator that helps travellers experience opulent celebrity and influencer vacation areas.

She was taken away on a seven-day Mediterranean cruise that stopped in places like Barcelona and Ibiza.

Melly only needed to record a few videos and click some photos in her bikini, and she was on her way to another cruise ship. When questioned about getting a complimentary place on the Virgin Voyage trip, she stated in an interview with a portal, “I was over the moon. Their excursions look amazing, so I was thrilled to work with Trending Travel as a content creator.” Melly says she has saved Rs 52.38 lakh in the last 2 years, since she started travelling the world.