This Underwater Cave Filled With Spiders And Bats Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

If you’re a fan of thrilling videos that leave you with a creepy feeling, then this latest post by diver Joe Oceanside is just for you. In his recent video, he takes his viewers on a jaw-dropping adventure exploring an underwater cave filled with spiders and bats. But, before anyone makes up their mind to attempt to try this on their own, make sure to read the caution he posted in the description of the video: “DO NOT ATTEMPT THIS!" In the post, Joe describes his terrifying journey through the dark and spooky cave armed only with snorkel gear. Along the way, he encounters spiders, bats, and other creepy creatures that will make anyone’s skin crawl. But, the adventure doesn’t stop there - he also comes across cave carvings dating back to the 1800s and even discovers a mysterious item hidden in a jar deep within the cave.

Whether it’s giving viewers goosebumps or leaving them in awe, one thing’s for sure - this video is having a powerful impact on anyone who watches it. Some viewers have expressed their excitement for more videos like this, while others have shared that it is videos like these that leave them with fear. A user commented, “This is great so cool nice to see bring on more caves the jar is creepy.”

“After I saw the Meg movie, I am scared of these places,” wrote another user.

“Cool stuff thanks for sharing,” commented a user.

Turns out people on the internet enjoy creepy videos and while this one might not be an underwater cave filled with spiders and bats, it is just as engaging nonetheless. A tree has appeared on social media platforms and it appears to be breathing heavily. The video, captured by a man in Calgary, shows a tree with a crack in its trunk that seems to be heaving as if it’s alive. Although we know that plants are living things, this phenomenon has left many people puzzled. The video was posted on YouTube by Viral Hog and has garnered a lot of attention on social media. The man who captured the video was assisting with hazard trees following heavy rainfall and strong winds in Calgary in June when he spotted the unusual occurrence. According to him, the wind blowing made the tree appear to be breathing.

The clip has left social media users quite amused. To many, it seems like it is straight out of some movie.

