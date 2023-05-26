This Unique Drink Mixed With Milk and Sugarcane Juice is Becoming Popular in Kolhapur

Kolhapur is renowned for its own culinary traditions and food dishes. Once cooked in Kolhapur, these unique recipes instantly become a hot topic of conversation everywhere. Similar to this, a beverage made with milk and sugarcane juice is currently becoming more and more popular in Kolhapur. Doodhras is the name of this distinctive summer beverage. Due to its distinctive flavour, people of all ages enjoy it.

A historic store selling thandai and sugarcane juice is located in Shivaji Peth, Kolhapur. Since 1983, Laxman Range has been selling sugarcane juice here. The shop is currently owned by his son Vijay. Laxman Range, a former wrestler, invented special badam thandais designed for wrestlers and prominent Kolhapur residents. The Kolhapur residents responded enthusiastically to this Thandai. He has now provided everyone with a brand-new beverage called Doodhras. Doodhras now appeals to the taste buds of all people, young and old.

Doodhras is referred to as the drink of wrestlers because they were given this beverage mixed with milk because they were unable to consume excessive amounts of sugarcane juice. This beverage was made available to Kolhapur’s commoners by Vijay. Doodh Ras is merely a concoction of fresh milk and sugarcane juice. It is created by combining milk and sugarcane juice in an exact ratio without adding any additional ingredients like salt or lemons. Ice is then blended according on customer preferences.

Juice from sugarcane and milk are combined to make this unique dish. These two elements are incredibly advantageous to the body. Regular use of this milk juice aids in weight gain and relieves body weariness.

Sugarcane juice, Badam Thandai, and doodhras are currently available at another location called as Mahalakshmi Raswanti Griha. Among these, thandai juice costs Rs. 30, milk juice costs Rs. 30, and sugarcane juice costs Rs. This Raswanti Griha is open every day of the week from 10:00 a.m. till 10:00 p.m. Customers come here to enjoy juices that are incredibly healthy for their bodies.

Mahalaxmi Raswanti Griha, Tarabai Road, Sakoli Corner Chowk, Shivaji Peth Kolhapur is the location of this business.