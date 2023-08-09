This Unique Museum In Delhi Houses 5-tonne Charkha, An Iconic Symbol Of Swadeshi Movement

In the heart of Delhi’s Connaught Place, lies a small but culturally rich museum which is an iconic symbol of Mahatma Gandhi’s stainless steel charkha. It was constructed on the Palika Bazar garden that was already there. The Khadi Development and Village Industries Commission and the New Delhi Municipal Council collaborated to build it.

In 2017, this charkha was officially opened. Self-realisation is encouraged by the enormous (26 feet long, 13 feet wide, and 4 feet high) replica of the Indian Charkha. The Bharosa Charkha is weather-resistant and weighs roughly 5 tonnes, so it can withstand storms, rain and sunlight. The museum offers a glimpse into the rich tradition of the Indian Charkha, which personifies the notion of self-reliance. It is a symbol of nationalism, freedom movement and empowerment of individual citizens by weaving indigenous cloth from a simple tool.

In the course of the Indian independence movement, the charkha came to represent the Swadeshi movement. This is due to the fact that the development of the textile industry was assisted by the spinning of the charkha. The charkha was cleverly used by Mahatma Gandhi as a tool for political emancipation by serving as a metaphor for “ancient work ethics" and a representation of the social and economic backlash against British rule. According to him, “dharma and practicality come together in daily life, and the spinning wheel was the realisation of this possibility."

However, charkhas have been used in India since the 14th century. This technology was given to India by the Chinese. The production of yarn grew by roughly six times with the introduction of charkha. Notably, it was first used in Baghdad in about 1200 CE from which it may have travelled to China and subsequently to other parts of the world. The Persian word ‘charkh’ which means ‘circle’ or ‘wheel’ is whence the term ‘charkha’ gets its etymology.

This spinning wheel museum remains open from 10 am to 7:30 pm. The nearest metro station to the place is Rajiv Chowk.