This US Man Died Inside A Narrow Cave With 50,000 People Watching

This US man found true passion in cave exploration which tragically led to his death as 50,000 people watched on. The heartbreaking story is of Floyd Collins from Kentucky who was trapped inside a cave and underwent a harrowing struggle for survival for about 17 days before finally passing away. It is suggested that Floyd was merely six when he took a liking to exploring caves. Notably, the 1920s was dubbed the era of “cave wars" wherein locals competed to unearth mysterious locations to attract tourists and gain profit. It was during one of his adventurous exploits that the man found himself stuck in an underground passageway, a story that grabbed massive national headlines.

According to multiple media reports, Floyd discovered a Crystal Cave underneath his father’s farm in 1917. He soon turned it into a tourist place but failed to attract people because of its remote location. He came across the Sand Cave on one of the nearby farmers’ properties close to Cave City Road. It didn’t take him long to strike a deal with the property owner. It was on January 30, 1925, when Floyd reportedly entered the cave for the first time. Carrying merely a kerosene lantern, he maneuvered his way squeezing inside the tight paths. Upon realising the flickering of his lamp, Floyd decided to return but in haste ended up dropping his only source of light. Unfortunately, while retrieving the lantern he ended up dislodging a 27-pound (12 kg) rock thereby pinning his foot at 60 feet underground.

It wasn’t until the next day that a person discovered Floyd stuck in the cave thereby setting off a fierce rescue mission. The terrifying incident drew much publicity and people began to flock to the scene, some to volunteer in the rescue mission while others to merely watch. The aid was suggested to be disorganized garnering heated arguments which is the best way to save the trapped man. If the stalled action wasn’t enough, extreme weather conditions further plunged the cave to collapse. Several days of rain and dripping groundwater made the structure worse.

Eventually, a group of 75 men began working round the clock to create a new shaft for releasing Floyd. A 10,000-50,000 people were estimated to be present on site leaving the authorities to call the National Guard to control the crowd. As extreme weather slowed down the process, the rescuers weren’t able to make their way to Floyd until February 16. He was found dead on the scene. With his foot stuck underneath the rock, the rescuers suggested it’d be dangerous to remove Floyd, and his mortal remains were initially left as is with his family’s consent.

In April 1925, the Kentucky man’s family decided to retract his body from the cave and laid him to rest at their family farm. But just like his cave exploration, the mortal remains of Floyd also ended up grabbing massive headlines. After the family sold their farm, the new owner reportedly dug out Floyd’s remains to be displayed in a glass coffin for visitors after two years. People also began making attempts to steal Floyd’s body. The first attempt in September 1927 was unsuccessful but the second attempt two years later did not fail. Later bloodhounds were tasked to retrieve Floyd’s remains and he received his final burial in 1989 at the Mammoth Cave Baptist Church by the National Park Service.