This US Man Won Rs 424 Crore Lottery 10 Years Ago And Never Told His Parents

A California resident won a lottery over ten years ago, After collecting over Rs 400 crore, the person chose not to disclose this fact to their family. Recently, he finally revealed the truth, questioning whether he was wrong to have saved such a substantial amount of money for himself.

According to reports, the individual won a lottery worth over £40 million, which is equivalent to Rs 424 crore, ten years ago. Surprisingly, this person kept this massive sum of money a secret from their family. Neither their parents, siblings, nor their partner had any knowledge of their millionaire status.

Despite having such a substantial amount of money, the person chose to live a modest life, only purchasing a new truck and a new house to keep their wealth hidden. Even today, he continues to lead a normal life with their family, all while having crores of rupees in his bank account.

The person disclosed that the reason for keeping the lottery win a secret was his dislike for his sister and brother-in-law, whom they believed would demand a share of the money if they found out. Despite being 67 years old and without any children, the person remains adamant about not sharing a single penny with their sister. Their parents have passed away, and it is unclear whether he has maintained this secret until now or if they have revealed it since the report was published in 2021.

According to Bloomberg, another man in Southern China, identified as Li, disguised himself in a yellow cartoon costume while claiming a lottery jackpot prize of 219 million yuan (USD 29.9 million). Li collected his winnings from a lottery office in Nanning, Guangxi. He mentioned that he donated 5 million yuan (USD 685,000) to charity and is expected to receive 171.6 million yuan (USD 23.6 million) after taxes.

Despite his philanthropic intentions and generous donations, the man revealed to Nanning Evening News that he chose not to inform his wife and child about their sudden wealth. His reason for this decision was the fear that they might become too complacent and lose motivation to work hard in the future.