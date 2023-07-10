This US Woman Was Unaware That Neighbours Watched Her Changing Clothes For Over A Year

One of the most precious things to many of us is our privacy and a breach of privacy, particularly in our most vulnerable moments, can be a nightmare to even think of. Could you imagine your entire neighbourhood having a peek inside your house when you are barely dressed? Sounds scary, right? Well, Meg Neil from Atlanta in the US has been a victim of the same for over a year-and-a-half, and she had no clue about it. Meg has narrated the entire thing on her TikTok handle.

For quite a few months, she used to come across people in her locality talking about someone called, “Naked Neighbour". She had no idea who that was and little did she care. However, she also noticed that her neighbours gave her strange looks when she stepped outside. She did not know why this used to happen until one of her neighbours broke the news to her. She was the “Naked Neighbour" everyone talked about.

Right outside her bedroom window, there used to be a large bush, which Meg thought hid the inside of her room from outside view. But she was very much mistaken and people got a full view of her changing her clothes inside her room for a year and a half. Meg said that she had a habit of coming out of the bathroom after a shower without any clothes on and then donning some clothes in her room. Unfortunately for her, each bit of this was viewed by her neighbours. The neighbour who informed her ultimately was surprised to know that Meg was unaware of this happening as he thought that the woman simply did not care.

Meg has, however, taken this quite well, recovered from the public embarrassment and tried to make the situation lighter in the TikTok clip from December last year, which has again gone viral. “I am the naked neighbour and I have been giving my neighbours a free visual treat of my naked body for more than a year," she said in the clip.