This Video Of 68-year-old Indian Woman At The Gym Is True Fitspiration

Staying healthy and fit at all ages is a must for everyone. Realising the importance of this, a 68-year-old woman joined a gym and a video of her working out is breaking the internet. The woman has become a huge social media sensation and is serving as an inspiration to everyone.

The now-viral video was posted by her son, Ajay Sangwan, which captures his mother’s enthusiasm for her fitness journey.

Ajay Sangwan Choudhary’s clip shows his mother dressed in a salwar suit with a dupatta tied around her and she has put on her sports shoes. She can be seen warming up before her exercises. On the instructions of the gym trainer, she can be seen attempting to pick up weights by maintaining the correct posture. The in-text reads, “At the age of 68 years, mom decided to make changes in her," and the caption reads, “Mom decided to make changes in her."

The comment section too was full of praises for her. A user wrote, “Wow aunty! Keep it up. Aap dusri ladies ke liye prerna ho (You are an inspiration for other women." Another user commented, “Keep up the good work! Keep grinding! Keep us posted on your progress." A third user said, “Omg! Lots of love to aunty ji…Itni pyaari si hai ye. Keep going and rocking aunty ji. Love you."

Earlier, Ajay uploaded a video of his mother warming up for a deadlift. He captioned the video by writing, “Mom never gets tired or never gives excuses, then what are you waiting for?"

Recently, he posted yet another clip of his mother’s 50th day at the gym. She was seen doing leg presses quite effortlessly. But what’s astounding was that she was pressing 100 kgs. The caption read, “Day 50 in the gym and here’s 100 kg leg press."

The comment section got concerned about her and wrote, “Please take care," while another commented, “Be careful please."