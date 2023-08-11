This Video Of Bamboo Wash Basin From Nagaland Is Creativity At Its Best

Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tourism, Temjen Imna Along dropped a video demonstrating an impressive blend of creativity and sustainability. The video, posted on Twitter, presents an innovative washbasin meticulously curated out of bamboo.

The bamboo washbasin stands out for its aesthetics and the way it functions. Water glides seamlessly through the bamboo structure, making its way out through holes equipped with wooden stoppers. As highlighted in the video, this creation is entirely derived from natural sources, ensuring no harm to the environment. The water contained within the bamboo washbasin is transported from rivers to the hills. Moreover, the basin is equipped with liquid soap and a towel, underscoring the significance of maintaining hand hygiene. The video is shared on the minister’s Twitter handle, accompanied by a text that read, “Dekha hai aisa kahi? (Have you ever seen anything like this before?)"

Watch the video of this sustainable washbasin here:

Since being posted on August 10, the video has garnered an impressive 194.9K views. Twitter users gave a thumbs up to the concept of the innovative washbasin, expressing their thoughts in the comment section.

A Twitter user said, “Promote and spread such ideas as much as you can. So that people can get ideas and implement them accordingly with respect to their needs."

Another mentioned, “Wow amazing simplicity yet totally functional. Especially where running water is available in plenty."

“This is very innovative and can be tried and scaled up across the country. Truly sustainable model and eco-friendly" added a person.

One of them suggested, “Amazing and inspiring, as always, can I suggest replacing that santoor with something more nature-friendly option as well? I remember we used rakh in childhood, but anything that works with that locality."

Impressed with the innovative idea, a person suggested that such wash basins could be recreated using tady trees.

The widely circulated video stands as a tribute to the creative thinking and resourceful nature of Nagaland’s residents. Additionally, it shines a spotlight on bamboo’s capacity as an eco-friendly substitute for conventional building resources, displaying its potential for sustainable applications.

What are your thoughts on this bamboo basin?