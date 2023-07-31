This Video Of A Bear Chilling In Pool To Beat Summer Heat Screams Relatable

As the United States grapples with scorching heatwaves, an endearing video of a bear taking a refreshing dip in a backyard swimming pool has captured the hearts of people across the internet. The footage showcases the bear’s ingenuity in finding a way to stay cool amidst the extreme temperatures. In the video, the grizzly black bear can be seen gracefully entering the pool and splashing around in the water to beat the heat. The incident occurred in a hillside neighbourhood in Burbank, California.

Shared by the Burbank Police Department on its Instagram handle, the post’s caption read, “This bear is beating the heat in Burbank! Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighbourhood before taking a dip to cool off."

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it sparked a wave of delight and amusement among viewers. Many people were touched by the bear’s carefree behaviour and its ability to find solace in a human-made oasis.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “They are migrating to our area from the San Gabriel Mountains. I guess humans aren’t the only ones struggling right now," while another commented, “He’s just cooling off in the heat, so be kind to him!"

“There are two bears in the hillside of Burbank one with a blue tag and collar and the other one with just the collar and one of the collar trackers says is from Big Bear, how did it get here not sure," a person wrote.

Another comment read, “Please relocate before some human is killed. They are starving & living off trash food. Going inside homes & pools… it’s enough!"

Responding to the sightings of the bear in the neighbourhood, the Burbank Police Department released a statement advising residents on bear safety tips. Feeding bears was strongly discouraged, as it could encourage them to approach homes and people in search of more food. Additionally, they urged people to clean grills thoroughly after each use, removing all grease, fat, and food particles. Furthermore, pet owners were advised to keep their dogs on a leash during walks and prevent them from barking or chasing bears.