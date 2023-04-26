This Video Of Bear Trying To Catch Fish Is Perfect Tutorial On Concentration

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for his interesting social media posts, dropped a video of a brown bear demonstrating remarkable patience and concentration as it hunts for a meal. The clip begins with the bear sitting patiently beside a stream, waiting for a fish to swim by. As soon as it spots one, the bear quickly springs into action, plunging into the water and expertly catching the fish in its jaws. The bear’s focus and determination are impressive, as it never wavers from its goal of catching the fish.

It takes a few moments for the bear to calculate its approach before finally diving in for the kill. “Meditation. Concentration. Leads to successful action,” Mahindra tweeted.

Meditation. Concentration. Leads to successful action. 😊pic.twitter.com/H9cSsBAxhX— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 25, 2023

The video has sparked numerous reactions on social media. While one user pointed out that the fish was swimming against the stream, making it an easy target for the bear’s skilled hunting techniques. Another user emphasized the bear’s exceptional vision and hunting abilities, pointing out that the successful catch was not only due to meditation and concentration but also the bear’s activeness, patience, and hunger for food. A tweet read, “The fish was also at fault as it was swimming against the stream resulting in slow speed and increased vulnerability. Making it an easy prey for the patient and skilled hunter.”

The fish was also at fault as it was swimming against the stream resulting in slow speed and increased vulnerability.Making it an easy pray for the patient and skilled hunter. 😊— Rasik Gupta (@RasikGupta11) April 25, 2023

“Animal’s vision is far better than humans and it is a God’s gift to them. Have you noticed how deep in the water he/she had to go to hunt? So, it was not only meditation and concentration but activeness, patience and hunger for food also made this attack successful,” another user tweeted.

Animal’s vision is far better than humans and it is a God’s gift to them. Have you noticed how deep in water he/she had to go to hunt? So, it was not only meditation 🧘‍♂️ & concentration but activeness, patience and hunger for food also made this attack successful.— B.M.S.Khan (@BMSKhan) April 25, 2023

“Wonderful catch. Nature teaches everything!!” read a tweet.

Wonderful catch. Nature teaches everything!!— Arvind Raghava (@ArvindRaghava5) April 25, 2023

Anand Mahindra always amazes his followers with his intriguing social media posts. Not long ago the industrialist shared several photos of the highest football stadium in India, which is situated in Ladakh, and they are absolutely breathtaking. Anand Mahindra, while sharing the images originally posted by another account, also expressed his desire to visit a stadium like this to watch a game. The venue is located in Spituk, a town in Ladakh, at an altitude of 11,000 feet. It is the first football and track and field stadium in the area. It is one of the ten highest-altitude football stadiums worldwide.

“That view takes your breath away. And not because of oxygen depletion!! At some point in the future, I want to be physically present at a Football match in that stadium on a Sunday, Instead of being a couch potato and watching cricket on TV!” he wrote.

That view takes your breath away. And not because of oxygen depletion!! At some point in the future I want to be physically present at a Football match in that stadium on a Sunday, Instead of being a couch potato and watching cricket on TV! https://t.co/BxJoehTKjW— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 23, 2023

Needless to say, social media users are in awe of the stadium.

