This Video Of Boat Sailing Past Hundreds Of Crocodiles Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Crocodiles are one of the most-deadliest reptiles and are majorly found in water bodies. It happens rarely when any animal gets away from them and sometimes humans also turn out to be their prey. A video is now making rounds on the internet that might send chills down your spine. The video shared on Twitter shows a boat passing through a crocodile-infested river.

In the clip, the boat can be seen sailing on a river but the second it takes a right turn, hundreds of crocodiles can be seen rushing towards the river bank. They get scared due to the sound of the motor as the boat went closer towards them. The river seems to be swarming with hundreds of crocodiles that can induce fear in anyone of getting attacked by one of them. The tweet reads, “A terrifying boat passes through a river."

A terrifying boat pass through a river pic.twitter.com/PZVx55wHWM— CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) August 16, 2023

The micro-blogging users have reacted to the video. One user wrote, “There’s a Whole Thundering Heard of them lizards!"

There's a Whole Thundering Heard of them lizards! https://t.co/AoamcHZUvs— Angelo Dallas (@BigStickClub) August 17, 2023

Another person tweeted, “Talk about gambling with your life."

Talk about gambling with your life🤦🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/T9JvkDkmG3— Mook (@239mook) August 16, 2023

A third person commented, “How many crocodiles are there? Does anyone dare to count it?"

How many crocodiles are there? Does anyone dare to count it?— Black Mamba (@StillBlackMamba) August 16, 2023

The video has garnered more than 9.34 lakh views since it was shared on social media.

Earlier a heartbreaking video went viral of a mother deer going to extraordinary lengths to save its fawn from becoming the lunch of the crocodile. In the video, the fawn was seen swimming in the river and a crocodile was rushing towards it to hunt it done, however, the mother deer immediately jumped into the water and made herself the morsel of the crocodile. The deer saw its baby safely reach the river bank before it sacrifices her life as it lets the crocodile kill her with a death roll.