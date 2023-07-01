CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » This Video Of Cooler Is Desi Jugaad Pro Max
1-MIN READ

This Video Of Cooler Is Desi Jugaad Pro Max

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 19:45 IST

Delhi, India

With limited resources, the person skillfully transformed the bucket into a functioning cooler.

With limited resources, the person skillfully transformed the bucket into a functioning cooler.

He man began by cutting a large hole in the bucket and then installed a fan within the opening. Additionally, some dry grass was placed inside at the back.

A video is going viral on social media, featuring an individual who has demonstrated an extraordinary innovation. It demonstrates the making of a cooler using a 20 kg bucket. While coolers are readily available for purchase in the market, this individual showcased a method for making one at home, particularly benefiting those with limited resources. With limited resources, the person skillfully transformed the bucket into a functioning cooler. After witnessing this impressive talent, people began to express their admiration and praised the individual.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrdVxofJPOf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The viral video showcased the step-by-step process of making a cooler using a blue bucket. The man began by cutting a large hole in the bucket and then installed a fan within the opening. Additionally, some dry grass was placed inside at the back. Once water was filled in, the fan was activated using two switches, and voila! Your very own desi cooler was ready to use. The video’s caption emphasized that although these items could be purchased from the market, the joy of creating it oneself couldn’t be matched by anything else.

Most of the people called it the best desi jugaad ever. One person wrote that such talent can be found only in India. Another said that this is called best education. Apart from praising people, many also requested to show jugaad like other household items.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. viral video
  2. instagram post
  3. cooler
  4. fan
first published:July 01, 2023, 19:45 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 19:45 IST