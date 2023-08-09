This Video Of Deep-Fried Milk Will Make Your Stomach Quit

In recent times, culinary exploration has taken on a new dimension with the rise of food experiments. Thanks to the advent of food bloggers and social media, our awareness of a diverse range of global food items has expanded significantly. However, these gastronomic adventures might not always live up to their appetizing appearance. Amidst our virtual scrolls, we occasionally encounter unconventional dishes being sold by roadside vendors or prepared by creative cooking, often leaving us both baffled and unenthusiastic.

Now, the internet has stumbled upon another hard-to-digest dish called deep-fried milk. The mere idea of immersing milk in hot oil to create this unique delicacy is enough to trigger a sense of unease.

The viral video of the milk-based culinary item was dropped by an Instagram food account, named Channel Foods on July 16. The reel video captured the cook preparing the deep-fried milk, step-by-step. Sharing the recipe with social media users, the culinarian was seen pouring fresh milk into a cooking pan. Next, a small cup of what seemed to be cornstarch was added to the milk base and stirred for some time to create a batter.

In the following step, a piping bag was used to squeeze the thickened milk into a different container, where it was left to solidify. After the mixture got solidified it was cut into long, plumpy strips and covered in breadcrumbs, flour, and eggs. In the final procedure, the milk-based strips are placed inside a cooking pan filled with oil and deep-fried until they turn into a crispy-looking golden brown colour and texture.

Social media users were left horrified after the video surfaced on Instagram. While some claimed it to be unhealthy, others indicated that consuming this deep-fried milk would cause digestive issues. “This made me violently uncomfortable,” confessed one user. “How to kill a lactose intolerant person,” read a sarcastic comment. “Ohh my stomach’s bubbling” quipped another user. So far, the video has garnered over 2.9 million views on Instagram.

Would you give this a try?