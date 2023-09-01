This Video Of Doll Stuffed With Hair Is As Spooky As It Gets

Jackass star Stephen Gilchrist Glover, aka Steve-O, has been pushing all sorts of boundaries for entertainment. However, the artist has just revealed that his latest act could be his most daring stunt and his first supernatural stunt. In a recent Instagram video, the fearless artist is seen promoting the All Natural Steve-O Voodoo Doll and announced that he’s allowing Liquid Death to shave off all his hair to stuff into these supernatural dolls. Interestingly, each doll is handcrafted and has been activated by a genuine witch doctor, Mystic Dylan. What’s truly bizarre is that each limited edition doll contains a portion of Steve’s actual hair, taking this collaboration to a whole new level.

In the promo, the actor says, “Liquid death is taking all of my hair and weaving it into real voodoo dolls of me for anybody to buy. And they’re been activated by a real voodoo practitioner. A witch doctor. So whatever you wanna do to these dolls, nasty or nice, pins, teeth, tongues, I’m gonna feel it all. It might be my last stunt ever.”

Reacting to the promo, a user wrote, “This is such a bad idea.”

Another wrote, “Somebody gonna leave his hair at a crime scene.”

“I can’t wait to have a tea party with my doll,” a comment read.

Another shared, “Bruh this is the most unique collaboration advertising I’ve ever seen haha amazing.”

One more wrote, “IDK if I’d eve n play with this shit. As a joke even, voodoo is taken very seriously in some areas. I mean, it’s on you. But sometimes you just shouldn’t give away or sell anything with your nail clippings or a hair. Native Americans burn their hair and nail clippings so hex of aka bad juju can’t be put on them or family.”

According to the company, these Voodoo Doll are created entirely using natural materials and doesn’t contain plastic at all. The company goes a step further and asserts that any actions taken on the doll will be actually felt by Steve-O.

In a conversation with Mirror, Steve-O said, “I’d be lying if I said this doesn’t creep me out. But I love Liquid Death so much, I said f**k it.”

Steve-O openly admitted that he shouldn’t have agreed to donate his own hair for such a supernatural task. Describing it as creepy and ill-advised, the stuntman believes that the stunt might invite negative energy into his life. However, he loves the attention that comes after doing such unconventional things.