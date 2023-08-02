This Video Of Elephant Closing Doors Of Forest Official's Vehicle Leaves Internet In Splits

It is a sight to watch animals having a gala time in the wild. They always manage to put a smile on the face. Often when we scroll through social media, we come across various viral videos which uplift our mood. Just like this now-viral video that shows an elephant having fun with a forest official vehicle. On Tuesday, the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer, Parveen Kaswan shared the video on Twitter.

The video opens with the gentle giant slowly walking towards the forest’s official vehicle. The jeep’s doors can be seen opened, and the elephant closes the doors of one side one by one with the help of its trunk. It then pushes the four-wheeler for a few seconds and then runs off towards the jungle. The video was recorded by the forest officials who were standing in the tower.

“Seems he broke our vehicle just for the sheer fun. Luckily the staff were on the tower. Jungle life (sic),” the IFS officer tweeted.

Seems he broke our vehicle just for the sheer fun. Luckily staff were on tower. Jungle life. pic.twitter.com/yinIVmndZq— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 1, 2023

The microblogging site users loved the notorious elephant’s antiques. One of the users commented, “He didn’t break anything. This is a serious allegation against my innocent client ‘Gajaraj’ alias Elephant. Mister Praveen, we will see you in the court of the jungle."

He didn't break anything 😭This is a serious allegation against my innocent client, "Gajaraj," alias Elephant. Mister Praveen, we will see you in the court of the jungle. 😂😂 — Abhilash Bhargava (@PhoenixFox95) August 2, 2023

Another person quipped, “Come on! He’s just making sure the doors lock properly and can keep you safe from the other wild animals!"

Come on! He's just making sure the doors lock properly and can keep you safe from the other wild animals! https://t.co/qqCM8COwF0— Deepak Upendra (@udeepak) August 1, 2023

One more user added, “He is like darwaja to band karke jaate…sab mujhe hi karna padta hai."

He is like darwaja to band karke jaate…sab mujhe hi karna padta hai 🤣🤣 https://t.co/whMqx6HjD2— Nikhil C (@imbevda) August 1, 2023

Another IFS officer tweeted, “Maybe he wanted to give our staff a lesson that doesn’t leave your door open."

May be he wanted to give our staff a lesson that don’t leave your door open 😀— Mohan Pargaien IFS🇮🇳 (@pargaien) August 1, 2023

The video has garnered more than 1.28 lakh views since it was shared.

Earlier, a video went viral of a bus full of passengers facing an approaching elephant while they were travelling. The moment when panic could have easily taken over, the passenger maintained composure, ensuring the safety of themselves and all on board and did not scare the gentle giant as well. The video was recorded in Karnataka.