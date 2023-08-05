This Video Of Giant Python Crossing The Road Will Scare You

Snakes are regarded as one of the most dangerous species on Earth, and when it comes to Pythons, people would prefer to keep a safe distance from them. In a recent incident, a python was spotted crossing the road in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh.

While the Python was making its way across the road, a few bikers happened to pass by. In the video, we can clearly see the beauty of the Pilibhit district, along with the giant python at the corner of the road.

As soon as the bikers spotted the snake, a few of them started to make videos of the reptile. After some time, it is seen slowly moving towards the forest. On the other hand, it can also be noticed that the snake didn’t harm any travellers while they were making videos and slowly moved towards the forest. The travellers are also seen making videos from a distance without the intention of harming or disturbing the giant python.

According to senior journalist Amitabh Agnihotri, the Python spotted in the video is a Burmese Python. He has been studying forests and natural wildlife for quite some time. Burmese pythons are believed to be one of the largest snake species and are listed as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List (extinction list). They were initially considered a subspecies of the Indian python but later they were recognised as a distinct species.

The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve is part of the Terai Arc Landscape along the upper Gangetic Plain, extending to the India-Nepal border. Many videos often surface showing tigers and leopards in this area. The reserve is known for being home to hundreds of diverse animal and bird species.

A few days ago, a leopard attacked a 10-year-old girl outside her house near Pilibhit district. It is always advised that when passing along these kinds of roads, travellers should exercise extra caution as the animals are dangerous and can cause harm. It’s better to be careful and avoid taking photos or videos.