This Video Of Man Escaping Alligator’s Attack Is Making Everyone Nervous

It was a close call for this alligator expert in the US who barely managed to escape the jaws of death. The incident took place at the Colorado Gator Farm in Mosca, when an employee Chad was commissioned to feed an alligator named Elvis during an educational demonstration. In a terrifying moment, the massive reptile ignored the raw turkey being served to him and launched to bite the instructor’s leg. Footage of the near-fatal incident was shared on the Facebook page of the park, leaving social media users in a complete state of shock. The visual begins with Chad entering Elvis’s lake enclosure holding a massive turkey in his hands.

The employee slowly steps into the water to bring the raw meat near the behemoth reptile. The wild predator nearly jumps to grab the turkey which causes Chad to lose balance and slip into the water. The alligator doesn’t miss the opportunity to snap at the employee’s leg who can be seen frantically moving behind to escape being bitten by the reptile. “Over the weekend Elvis had a hard time deciding if he wanted to eat turkey or Chad’s legs. Who knew a 12 ft 600 lb alligator could run so fast," the park stated while sharing the post.

In subsequent footage of the same incident, the park revealed that the scenes unfolded during an educational demonstration. They added, “It’s crazy how quickly doing an educational demonstration can turn dangerous. As you can see, Elvis wanted to eat the turkey Chad was offering. When the turkey didn’t land in his mouth, Elvis was focused on where he saw movement. It’s why whenever working with a large reptile it’s always good to have a backup with you!"

When Chad lost control of the situation another alligator expert came to his rescue and boldly gestured to Elvis to move back. The park confirmed Chad did not suffer any injury during the incident. “He wasn’t injured, and he promised to work on this turkey-throwing aim," Colorado Gator Farm concluded.

Take a look at the video here:

A barrage of viewers were stunned by the footage and also relieved that no one was harmed. One user commented, “Great save and just goes to show, anything can happen when working with live animals. Glad everyone stayed safe!" Another wrote, “Elvis still moves pretty quick for his age and size!" One more concerned viewer asked, “Why would anyone ever want to do this? What’s the point? Doesn’t make sense."

Notably, Elvis is said to be a 12-foot reptile weighing about 600 pounds (272 kg).