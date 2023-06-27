This Video Of Man Wrestling With Shark Is Trending And How

National Football League (NFL) agent Drew Rosenhaus has found himself at the centre of a heated controversy after a video of him yanking a shark by its tail in the ocean surfaced online. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), who condemned Rosenhaus’s actions. In a statement to TMZ, PETA expressed their dismay, labelling Rosenhaus a “wannabe macho man” seeking validation by engaging in such reckless behaviour. “Spending so much time around top athletes must have Drew Rosenhaus feeling like he has something to prove,” the organization said.

The video was initially shared on Rosenhaus’s Twitter account, showcasing him alongside a shark. Accompanying the video was a tweet that read, “Went fishing with @cheetah today and decided to get up close to this Dusky Shark.”

Went fishing with ⁦@cheetah⁩ today and decided to get up close to this Dusky Shark pic.twitter.com/P1jIWKEuef— Drew Rosenhaus (@DrewJRosenhaus) June 20, 2023

The incident occurred during a fishing trip in Miami, where Rosenhaus joined his client, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. While the shark approached their boat, Rosenhaus, equipped with a snorkel, impulsively dived into the water and proceeded to grab the shark by its tail.

PETA expressed their concern regarding the mistreatment of aquatic animals by anglers. “Aquatic animals already suffer at the hands of anglers who impale them, yank them out of the water, and gut them or leave them to suffocate, so they don’t need some wannabe macho man yanking on their tails for a few Twitter ‘likes’,” PETA added.

Despite facing backlash, Rosenhaus did not show remorse for his actions. In fact, he posted another video just a few hours later, once again touching the shark.

Dr Chris Lowe, a Marine Biology Professor and director of the Shark Lab at California State University, warned of the potential dangers of such behaviour in a statement to USA Today. He explained that wrestling with a shark, especially by grabbing its tail, could have resulted in a disastrous outcome had the animal been healthy. “When you grab a shark by the tail that way, they can literally do a circle, come back around, and that’s how most fishermen are bit,” Dr Lowe explained.

Drew Rosenhaus, known for his agency Rosenhaus Sports, has built an impressive roster of star players over the years, including Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski. The 56-year-old agent currently represents Tyreek Hill, who he helped secure a groundbreaking four-year, $120 million contract with the Miami Dolphins last year, making him the highest-paid player in his position in NFL history.