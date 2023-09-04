This Video Of Mysterious Moving Ladder In UP Medical College's Postmortem Room Is Scary

There could be various reasons why videos go viral on social media but few stand out for their strange nature. In one such similar instance, a chilling video of a bamboo ladder moving on its own, just like a human, has left social media users intrigued and spooked. What makes the video more horrifying, is that it was allegedly taken in the SRMS Medical College’s postmortem house in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Shared on X (formerly known as X), this unsettling footage has raised eyebrows and sent chills down the spines of the viewers.

The eerie footage, accompanied by spine-chilling sounds of the ladder’s footsteps, has generated fear among many. People have been quick to label it a supernatural phenomenon. Sharing the video, the user wrote, “People with weak hearts, stay away. A video from SRMS Medical College in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh about a ladder walking using all four limbs is going viral.”

Arvind Chotia’s video of the ladder has captured the attention of over 6 Lakh viewers. The response has been mixed, while some believe it’s true and are horrified, others are giving various scientific explanations.

One user expressed discomfort and wrote, “How to unsee this,"

One user expressed discomfort and wrote, "How to unsee this,"

Another user suggested that the mysterious movement could be understood through physics.

Another user suggested that the mysterious movement could be understood through physics.

A user giving the scientific explanation claimed that the ladder’s movement might be related to the concept of Passive Dynamic Walking. In this concept, when an object is given a slight push on a sloping surface, it continues to move on its own without requiring additional push.

Passive Dynamic Walking a device inspired by simple walking toys that were available in the 19th century. This type of walker is passive because it does not require motors or active mechanisms are to propel the device. Instead, gravity and inertia are all that are required. https://t.co/OKO7GuTq6d— Saumyajeet Das🇮🇳 (@SaumyajeetDas) August 29, 2023

Shortly after the video began circulating on the internet, Dr Amit Singh Neki, the in-charge of SRMS Medical College in Bareilly, offered an explanation. As per Ground Report, he suggested that someone recorded the footage with the intention of scaring or misleading people.

Singh further stated that the hospital management is currently investigating the situation. They are reviewing the CCTV footage from the hospital to gather more information. He also issued a warning that individuals found responsible for creating and making such videos viral will face strict consequences.

On the other hand, the Chief Medical Officer of the college has stated that they have not heard anything related to the incident at SRMS Medical College. According to him, there is no documented record of a moving ladder in the postmortem house.