This Video Of Nagaland's Zapami Village Will Make You Pack Your Travel Bags

Nagaland’s minister of higher education and tourism, Temjen Imna Along, is a passionate promoter of his state’s tourism. He often uses his considerable social media following to highlight the region’s hidden gems. His latest post is a stunning video showcasing the enchanting village of Zapami, located 53 km from Nagaland’s capital Kohima. The clip provides a glimpse into the village’s breathtaking landscape, rich culture and fascinating history, leaving viewers impressed.

The video, originally shared by The Broke Traveler on YouTube, has gained significant attention online. It was also featured on Nagaland Tourism’s official Twitter page. Along reshared the clip on his social media, adding his own personal message.

Sharing the clip, the Minister wrote, “A journey that connects us to our roots, leaving us in awe of the rich history and culture.”

Watch the video here:

A journey that connects us to our roots, leaving us in awe of the rich history and culture. https://t.co/Leu6R2MOyA— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) May 15, 2023

The clip offers a glimpse into the remarkable efforts of the locals in Zapami to preserve their cultural heritage. The video showcases the Village Heritage Museum, which contains a collection of artefacts and craftsmanship, including the remnants from World War II. It’s inspiring to see how the locals have carefully preserved their history, providing visitors with a glimpse into the region’s past.

Earlier, Temjen Imna Along provided viewers with a captivating glimpse of the Longwa village in Nagaland. Situated in the Mon district, the village is one of the largest settlements in the region. The village is unique because the international border between India and Myanmar runs right through the house of the village chief, Angh.

In the caption accompanying the clip, Along humorously remarked that “To cross the border, this person just needs to go to his bedroom.”

OMG | यह मेरा इंडियाTo cross the border, this person just needs to go to his bedroom. बिलकुल ही "Sleeping in India and Eating in Myanmar" वाला दृश्य😃 ⁦@incredibleindia⁩ ⁦@HISTORY⁩ ⁦@anandmahindra⁩ pic.twitter.com/4OnohxKUWO — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) January 11, 2023

Interestingly, the bedroom of Angh’s house falls in Indian territory, while the rest of his house is located in Myanmar. This makes for a unique situation where he can sleep in India and eat in Myanmar without ever leaving his home.

The use of social media to promote such interesting facts about Longwa or Zapami village and other lesser-known destinations in Nagaland can go a long way in boosting tourism in the region. The tourist footfall could boost Nagaland’s economy, paving the way for rapid development of the state.