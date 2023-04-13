This Video of Shah Rukh Khan Dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya Through the Years is 'Free Therapy'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaiyya Chaiyya dance from Dil Se has a fanbase of its own. If you’ve been on Twitter in the last month, you’ve probably come across the AR Rahman Hindi Bracket, a tournament among Rahman’s Hindi songs, in which Chaiyya Chaiyya predictably emerged winner. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi, Gulzar’s lyrics and the tempo of a moving train with SRK, Malaika Arora and other dancers on top of it, lift this song to a different realm.

Shah Rukh Khan, over the years, has always broken into the Chaiyya Chaiyya hook steps, whether on popular demand or of his own accord. At various events and award shows, SRK has rocked out to Chaiyya Chaiyya and the little dance has not lost its charm since 1998, when Dil Se (also starring Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta) released.

So it was only a matter of time that someone put together a video of SRK dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya through the years and it might be just the pick-me-up one could need on any given day.

SRK dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya through the years. pic.twitter.com/aQ0EoBlbFr— SRKsWorld (@SRKsWorld_) April 10, 2023

this chaiyya chaiyya renaissance sparked by the arr bracket has given me so much fomo about being too young to have experienced the original craze for the song … sometimes I really hate being a 2000s baby https://t.co/QPmx6JrVrh— div (@divs2001) April 13, 2023

This is what I mean when I say "no one does chaiyya chaiyya better than him" > > > https://t.co/WS2bzUMXPO— Aakash Sarangani (@Aakashzameenpar) April 12, 2023

Same energy same charm ❤️ https://t.co/L3UAMF9zbF— sleepy head (@xxsleepyheadx) April 11, 2023

Nothing change through the years same energy, same love & same charm ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XbwLSlYBRG— Emmy ‍♀️ ( fan account ) (@iamemmysrk1) April 11, 2023

Damn, look at him go! There’s no stopping it, the best video I’ve seen today ❤️ thanks for this compilation. It’s indeed a treasure. https://t.co/kNyofLgNUT— Diyu KiKookie (@DianSyamsuwir) April 11, 2023

Always with the same boundless bouncy energy ✨✨✨ https://t.co/jqsKBefmRJ— SRK_x10 (@010_srk) April 10, 2023

SRK’s signature charm truly attains its peak while performing Chaiyya Chaiyya, and this edit shows that the infectious energy has shown no sign of reducing through the years.

Read all the Latest News here