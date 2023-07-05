This Video Of Sheepdog At Work Is Tutorial On Management

The internet is brimming with umpteen adorable dog videos, but this clip of a Border Collie tops it all for the pooch’s impressive reflexes. The canine in the footage is a herding dog also known as a sheepdog. For those unaware, they are considered livestock guardian dogs who are trained in managing sheep and other livestock animals. Their primary purpose is to control their movements. Now, the clip that has been doing the rounds on Twitter captures the sheer display of the canine’s hard work and expertise.

The video opens to show the dog jumping in the midst of a flock to direct them in moving in the right position. The scene cuts to another similar instance wherein the pooch controls the sheep to return back to the barn. At one point, the adorable dog salutes multiple times before keeping a watch over the flock. The footage comes to an end with a lively yet playful session of the Border Collie jumping and wagging in excitement.

“He knows his work very well,” read the tweet posted along with the video.

Catch a glimpse of it here:

He knows his work very well pic.twitter.com/fJSxKffqIW — The Best (@Figensport) July 3, 2023

A barrage of dog lovers responded to the video, appreciating the sheepdog’s instincts. A user commented, “Omg I hope he gets lots of pets, love, and treats after a hard day’s work. He does an amazing job! Such a good boy!"

Omg I hope he gets lots of pets, love and treats after a hard days work. He does an amazing job! Such a good boy!— Plasmatreck (@Plasmatreck) July 4, 2023

Another wondered, “They better be paying him good."

They better be paying him good— trutherlion (@trutherlion) July 4, 2023

One more said, “Dog herders are freaking amazing! He even anticipated that little alleyway. And he’s a cutie."

Dog herders are freaking amazing! He even anticipated that little alleyway. And he’s a cutie. 🙂— GrecoMex (@christystav) July 3, 2023

Meanwhile, a person who couldn’t fathom the dog’s expertise asked, “Truly amazing. How do they teach dogs to do this?"

Truly amazing. How do they teach dogs to do this?— KatieScarlett. 🇺🇸🍊🍊🍊🍊 (@KatieScarlet13) July 4, 2023

A user who seemed to know quite a lot about the dog breed responded, “Border Collie is widely considered to be the most intelligent dog breed, they are descendants of landrace sheepdogs. They are now mostly used as working dogs to herd livestock, specifically sheep."

Border Collie is Widely considered to be the most intelligent dog breed, they are descendants of landrace sheepdogs, They are now mostly used as working dogs to herd livestock, specifically sheep. pic.twitter.com/gtSC1usAht— 𝐖𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐲 𝐁 𝐥𝐮𝐯🕊️ (@Wendy_luv3) July 4, 2023

The clip has amassed over 12.8 million views on the social media platform.

Notably, herding dogs are trained to minimize their natural inclination of treating cattle as prey while also maintaining their hunting skills to effectively control the flock.