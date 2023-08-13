This Video of Snake Hiding In Toilet Is Your Worst Nightmare Coming True

Discovering unexpected creatures in your toilet is a scenario that can send shivers down anyone’s spine and encountering a snake is a nightmare for most. Unfortunately, for a woman in Arizona, US, this terrifying scenario turned into reality when she found a snake inside her toilet after returning home from a relaxing vacation. Michelle Lespron found a snake in the toilet on July 15, leaving her terrified. Fortunately, the snake was successfully removed by Rattlesnake Solutions, a Phoenix, US-based company. The incident garnered attention after the company shared details on Facebook.

A video shared by the Associated Press (AP) shows the moment when the snake was extracted from the toilet bowl. The reptile could be seen trying to bite and hisses directly towards the camera.

https://twitter.com/AP/status/1690084240833282050

Michelle Lespron told AP, “I’d been gone for four days and was looking forward to using my own restroom in peace. I lifted up the lid and he or she was curled up. Thank God the lid was closed.”

After the video went viral, she started receiving messages from concerned family and friends. She says, “Everybody has the same reaction, ‘Oh my god that’s my worst nightmare’." Some believed it was a prank with a fake snake, her own law partner said, “Ha ha. Nice gag."

Michelle Lespron revealed that her father had attempted to capture the snake on the same night they came back from vacation, but the reptile managed to hide. She then contacted Rattlesnake Solutions the following morning and a skilled handler took three attempts to successfully catch the black and pink coachwhip snake.

According to the handler, the snake’s length was estimated to be between 3 feet (1 meter) and 4 feet (1.2 meters).

The incident has left a deep impact on Lespron as she chose to avoid using her own bathroom and used the guest bathroom for three weeks. She now refrains from entering the bathroom in the dark and approaches the toilet with caution, by lifting the lid slowly to ensure that no unwelcome creature is waiting for her.