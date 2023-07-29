This Video Of SUV Climbing Up A Steep Incline Isn't For The Faint-Hearted

Rough terrains and steep slopes aren’t a home turf for city cars. It requires umpteen precautionary measures and diligent driving skills to sail through off-roads. Every now and then incredible videos of people skilfully manoeuvring in hilly areas give driving enthusiasts a jolt of adrenaline rush. Just like this footage that shows a person driving an SUV up a steep incline. Circulating on Reddit, the video has left social media users equal parts concerned and impressed. The visual begins with the black four-wheeler gearing up to climb up the hilly terrain.

The driver carefully takes the vehicle on the rough path, maintaining speed with precision to avert any unnecessary accident or damage. A woman seated on the slope seems to be recording the unusual car ride as the driver continues to move up the path. Though the probability of the vehicle rolling back or flipping entirely seemed plausible, the driver displays great skill by not losing balance. The car takes slight bumps along the way but the vehicle successfully reaches the top in the end.

“SUV goes up steep incline," reads the caption of the Reddit video that has several users stunned. Take a look at the footage here:

A barrage of driving enthusiasts quickly flooded the reply section praising the swift navigating skills of the person behind the wheels. One called it “Absolutely insane," another said the visuals, “Definitely gets the adrenaline going." Meanwhile, there were many who seemed concerned about signing up to attempt such a dangerous stunt. A user commented, “Not worth the risk lol I’ll be glad to watch but never would try something like that." Another worried Redditor highlighted the woman in the background should have prioritized her safety. “The girl on the left is sitting in a pretty good spot to get crushed if anything goes wrong," wrote the user.

A keen observer pointed, “I was pretty sure that rear bumper wasn’t going to make that first drop." Whereas a section of the internet couldn’t fathom the joy of staying committed to such a dangerous hobby. “Never understood this hobby. Is this fun," asked the Redditor.

The details regarding where the video was filmed also intrigued many, however, the information remains unclear.