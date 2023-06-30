CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Viral » This Video Of Women Traveling In Mumbai Local Draws 85 Million Views
1-MIN READ

This Video Of Women Traveling In Mumbai Local Draws 85 Million Views

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 11:57 IST

Delhi, India

Safety is more important echoed a few on social media.

Many commentators expressed admiration for the perseverance of those who endure such hardships while still maintaining their resilience and happiness.

Mumbai, the city of dreams, is famous for its local train network, which plays a crucial role in the lives of its residents. With approximately 7.5 million people relying on these trains for their daily commute, they have earned the title of Mumbai’s “lifeline."

Recently, a video shared by ‘Chal Mumbai’ on their Instagram shed light on the experiences of women travelling in Mumbai locals. In the footage, a group of women are seen hanging at the door of a moving train. The video has raised safety concerns on Instagram. The video has clocked more than 85 million views.

A user remarked, “Hats off to people who struggle so much but still live happily," while another raised the issue of gender inequality, stating, “After all this struggle, people still say women don’t work hard enough to be paid as men do."

A user with personal experience shared, “I struggle in Mumbai; I have spent 5 years there, and it’s a daily life."

A person added, “Strong women do strong thing to make their life better.”

A few shared that it is “saddening to see and worst to experience!”

“Everyday, they travel for work with such kind of risk,” a comment read.

In the middle of this, a person said, “They not travel for visiting they travel for hard work for get money.”

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
first published:June 30, 2023, 11:57 IST
last updated:June 30, 2023, 11:57 IST