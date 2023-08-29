This Video Reveals How Much Google Really Knows About You

By now, we all can agree that Google has answers to almost everything around the world. And that includes information about you too. Back in 2021, a video on TikTok went viral which showed a woman, revealing some dark secrets about Google. She showed the masses how to find out the data regarding your personal details that Google has stored about you. The revelation came as a shock to many with the video being circulated widely across social media platforms. Now in 2023, with plenty of discussions surrounding safety and security issues in Google and the storage of personal information, the old video has once again found its way back on the internet.

In today’s tech-savvy world, people tend to save their names, phone numbers, addresses, and other details on their electronic devices for easy accessibility. But have you ever wondered why and how your devices pick up your verbal conversations and show pop-up advertisements, based on what you were talking about? This TikTok video has the answer. The user, who goes by the username Yorgo Andela disclosed how you may learn what information Google collects about you and uses to attract you with advertisements.

In the video, the woman heads over to Google on her laptop where she searches “ad settings Google.” After clicking the Sigh-in option, she is able to scroll down a long list where surprisingly Google displays every minute detail about her like age, gender, and the languages she speaks. Additionally, the page seems to feature items she could be interested in, such as architecture and audio equipment. You can also find this list by going to your Google account, clicking Manage, selecting Data and Privacy, and then choosing My Ad Center.

According to a report by Lad Bible, TikTok users found Google’s access to one’s personal information a little difficult to digest and reacted to the video. While one unnerved viewer called the feature to be “scarily accurate” another agreed, “Oh God. I tried it - the amount of information!” However, some users pointed out that not all information on Google was correct. “Why does mine say I’m 44+ I’m literally 19,” one of them remarked.

Google claims to never sell your information and to only use it to make advertising relevant and personalised for you. The feature only works when you’re online. But, if you are not fond of the idea, you can turn off ad personalization on Google, available on the same ads setting page.